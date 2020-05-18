Mary Jane Blackhurst Boomer
Mary Jane Blackhurst Boomer, 96, of Midland, died Friday morning, May 15, 2020 at Midland King's Daughters Home. She was born Sept. 2, 1923 in Ludington, daughter of the late Allan and Belle (Johnson) Burch. Mary Jane attended Ludington schools, graduating from Ludington High School in 1941 and later went on to attend Muskegon College. In 1942, she moved to Midland and worked for both The Dow Chemical Co. and Dow Corning Corp. Mary Jane was elected Queen of Dow Corning and worked there until 1946. On Aug. 10, 1946, Mary Jane married Joseph Morley Blackhurst in Ludington. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1962. She then married Clifford A. Boomer on Sept. 3, 1971 in Midland. Clifford also preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 1986. Mary Jane received her real estate license July 13, 1962 and joined Blackhurst Realtors with Morley Lawrence Blackhurst. Her son Pat joined the firm in 1968. Mary Jane had a very high priority for volunteerism, and even after her retirement, she continued. She was a lifetime member of King's Daughters Home where she served on the board and was treasurer as well as serving as a member of the thrift shop. Mary Jane was elected Realtor of the Year and helped develop multiple listings for the Midland Board of Realtors. She served as director and president of the Midland Board of Realtors. She also received the lifetime award for the Midland Morning Rotarian Club. She received the Midland Citizen of the Year award by the Midland Exchange Club. Mary Jane also served as a board member for the United Way and was treasurer for the Riverside Place Tennant's Counsel. She was co-owner with her daughter Barb, of the Mole Hole Gift Shops in Midland and Saginaw.
Mary Jane is survived by two sons, Morley "Pat" (Lana) Blackhurst and Thomas B. (Rita) Blackhurst, all of Midland; one daughter, Barbara J. (Bruce Brooks) Blackhurst of Midland; two stepsons, Erick (Diana) Boomer of Georgia and Terry (Angie) Boomer also of Georgia; two stepdaughters, Christine (Jim) Harper of Midland and Barbara (Ronnie) Wayman of Shelbyville, Ind.; grandchildren, Morley Todd (Susan) Blackhurst of Traverse City, Brett A. (Lesa) Blackhurst of Nobelsville, Ind., Jeffrey J. Blackhurst, Dean (Jenny) Blackhurst all of Midland, Elizabeth (Brooks) and Brian Crum of Grand Rapids and Matthew (Susanne) Brooks of Rockford; 13 great-grandchildren; 22 step-grandchildren; 42 step-great-grandchildren; and 21 step great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by two stepchildren, Jolynn Dooley and Kim Boomer.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, private funeral services for Mary Jane will take place at Ware-Smith-Woolever, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with burial in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III will officiate. Those wishing to live stream the service may do so Thursday, May 21, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. on the funeral home website https://www.wswfh.com/obituaries/Mary-Jane-Blackhurst-Boomer. A memorial service will take place at a later date from Memorial Presbyterian Church. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider King's Daughters or Memorial Presbyterian Church. Mary Jane's family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at King's Daughters for the loving and compassionate care given their mother.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 18, 2020.