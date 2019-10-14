Mary Jane "Jane" Luck, 88, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, met her Savior, Oct. 10, 2019. Jane was born July 19, 1931, to William Clay Elson and Irene Elizabeth (Wilson) Elson. She grew up in North Canton, Ohio, and graduated from Heidelberg College where she met the love of her life, Herbert Luck. They married June 5, 1954, and moved to Midland. She taught elementary school for three years, including one year at Glasgow Elementary, and was administrative assistant at Parkdale Elementary for 10 years.
Jane was known for her love for Jesus and ensured that her family felt cherished every day. She was a wonderful homemaker and seamstress who will be remembered for her pie baking! Jane was involved in her church, local Bible study groups and led a worship and prayer-filled life. She enjoyed the beauty of God's creations at their cottage on Manistee Lake.
Jane was preceded in death by her mother; father; and great-granddaughter, Mayah. She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Marci (Keith) Thurlow and Cindy (Wayne) Winslow; grandchildren, Mallery, Alyssa, Brooke and Barry; great-grandchildren, Jayvan and Asher; and sister, Sara McMann.
Visitation will be held at Smith-Miner Funeral Home, Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Midland Free Methodist Church at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Gene LeForge officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haiti Foundation Against Poverty (www.haitipoverty.org
) or Midland Free Methodist Church.