The family would like to thank all the Progressive Care staff, doctors and Palliative Care staff at MidMichigan Health for the exceptional care they provided during her final time with us. To sign an online guestbook, visit Mary Jane Watkins, 85, of Sanford, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Detroit, daughter of the late William D. and Ruth I. (Bowman) Jelneck. Mary was a 1952 graduate of Grosse Pointe High School, Grosse Pointe. On March 6, 1952 she married the love of her life, Valdi J. Watkins in Paducah, Ky. They were married 65 years and Val preceded her in death in 2017. Mary and the kids proudly traveled the world for 20 years with Val as he served in the U.S. Army. She enjoyed camping and hunting with Val and their friends in West Branch for many years.Mary is survived by her children, Susan (Casey) Ensign of Sanford, Carol (William) Greyerbiehl of Midland and Daniel (Sheila) Watkins of Indianapolis, Ind.; her five grandchildren, David Tedder, Benjamin Clifton, Amanda Roach, Patrick Ensign and Kyle Atwood; 13 great-grandchildren; and her three sisters-in-law, Lois Jelneck, LuEllen DeLine and Dorothy Forsythe. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs Midnight and Brandee. She was preceded in death by her brother, William E. Jelneck; her daughter, Sally Tedder; and her grandson, Cale Ensign.The family would like to thank all the Progressive Care staff, doctors and Palliative Care staff at MidMichigan Health for the exceptional care they provided during her final time with us. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com

