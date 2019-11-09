Mary Kay Miller, 71, left her earthly home, Nov. 7, 2019 to join her loved ones who are awaiting her in Heaven.
She was born Judith Ann Krauss in Saginaw, June 20, 1948. She was adopted by John and Vera Spalding when she was a newborn. John and Vera named their precious baby girl Mary Kay Spalding after grandmothers and great-grandmothers with the first names of "Mary" on both sides of the family. The former Mary Kay Spalding married Roger Miller on July 15, 1967 in Midland.
Mary graduated in the second graduating class of Bullock Creek High School in 1966. She was very involved in the community with some of her many activities including a volunteer for Hospice since October of 1992 and Chaplain for McLaren Hospital since 2015. Mary was also Lee Township treasurer and administrative assistant to the Midland County Board of Commissioners for 30 years. Mary was a woman of great faith and expressed that as a Stephen's Ministry leader, teacher for GriefShare, altar prayer servant and cancer support group leader. Other community activities included being a president of Westown Girls' Softball League, usher for the Midland Center for the Arts and was a member of the first graduating class of the Midland County Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy. Mary will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband Roger; daughter, Jody Kay (Scott) Webb of Midland; grandchildren, Jorden J. Miller and Zachary T. Webb; and brother, Robert (Mariele) Spalding of Interlochen. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Jason Miller in 2007.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1550 S. Poseyville Road. Pastor Doerner will officiate with burial to take place in Lee Township Cemetery. Mary's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Messiah Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.