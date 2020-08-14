Mary Lloyd (Dow) Mills
Mary Lloyd (Dow) Mills, 82, of Solvang, Calif., passed away on the morning of Aug. 4, 2020. She was born in Midland, Mich. on Aug. 9, 1937.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Kendall Mills; their three children, Bonnie, David, and Chris Mills and their spouses, Doug Eicher, Wanda Mills, and Mireille Mills; their grandchildren, Charles Dennis, Addison Mills, Taggart Mills, Tilly Mills, Marisol Mills, and Lautner Mills. She is also survived by her brother, Mike Dow and his family; and her sister, Barbara (Dow) Carras and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alden B. Dow and Vada Bennett Dow.
Mary Lloyd, known to all as Lloyd, was a passionate and outspoken young person. She grew up in Midland and then attended the Leelanau School in Glen Arbor for high school. She went on to attend Connecticut College for her freshman year. When she began dating Ken Mills, who was a senior at Yale University, there was no turning back. After her sophomore year of college, she married Ken and they moved to Kassel, Germany while he was serving in the U.S. Army. They loved their time in Germany and were able to take advantage of weekends away for visits to other areas of Europe. Lloyd and Ken returned to Michigan after their time in Germany. In 1962, Ken's work brought him to Los Angeles, Calif. Settling in Pasadena, Lloyd kept busy raising her first two children and returning to college to earn her undergraduate degree. She graduated from Occidental College in 1965 with a degree in philosophy. Always interested in furthering her education, Lloyd later completed her master's degree in German from UCSB in 1990.
After 10 years in Pasadena, Lloyd, Ken, and their now three children moved to Solvang, Calif. in June of 1972. They wanted a change of pace for their family and to spend more time outdoors. Lloyd fell in love with the Santa Ynez Valley and became even more passionate about spending time outside and developing her hiking skills. In 1978 with support from some very good friends, she led the effort to found the Santa Ynez Valley Women Hikers (SYVWH). She created this group, which still exists today and is well-regarded in the Santa Barbara County area, as a way to develop new friendships, nurture a strong feeling of camaraderie between members, explore new areas of the county's many trails, all while staying in shape and spending time in the open air. This group of women became an important core of Lloyd's social group, enlarging to include a book club, knitting and sewing circles, a bridge club, social events (men included here), and travel to other places to hike, in the U.S. and Europe.
In the late 1980s, Lloyd and Ken began to increase their travel and started taking hiking trips to the mountains of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In the mid-1990s they decided to go out on their own and lead organized trips of friends and other hikers. Lloyd never missed a summer going to her beloved mountains until this year when it became impossible to travel. Lloyd and her family also loved returning to Michigan to visit family and friends and to spend time at Higgins Lake.
Lloyd was passionate about the arts and was an ongoing patron and supporter of the local theatre and music groups in Solvang and Santa Barbara. She gave generously of her time and served on the Board of CAMA (Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara), other local nonprofit community boards and was a long-time Trustee of the Alden & Vada Dow Family Foundations.
Her family wishes to thank all of her dear friends for supporting Lloyd over the years and for bringing her so much joy. Those close to her gave meaning and purpose to her life in a way that all of her family appreciates and treasures.
A private gathering was held with a few family members on what would have been Lloyd's 83rd birthday on Aug. 9, 2020. A physically-distanced memorial was also held at Nojoqui Falls Park with her beloved hiking group, where all gathered in a circle and blew bubbles into the air in Lloyd's honor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lloyd's name may be made to the Midland Area Community Foundation at www.midlandfoundation.org
or the Higgins Lake Foundation at www.higginslake-foundation.org
. Lloyd's family knows that she built a strong community and that there are many who cared for her, but during this difficult time, due to health reasons, they ask that all refrain from reaching out to her husband, Ken.