Mary Lobsinger, 94, of Beaverton, passed away peacefully at home, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born June 30, 1925 to the late John and Mary (Hamann) Wegener. On May 3, 1947 she married Edward G. Lobsinger and they had 71 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2018.
Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening but family was most important to her.
Mary is survived by her children, Alan Lobsinger, Bruce Lobsinger, Karen Lange, Craig Lobsinger, Pam Nash, Wendy Weidner; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Porter; daughter-in-law, Sue Lobsinger; and 12 brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home with the Rev. Samuel Reith officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lobsinger family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com