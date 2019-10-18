Mary Lou Chinevere (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Chinevere.
Service Information
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-839-9966
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Lou Chinevere, 82, of Sanford, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. The daughter of the late Charles and Lillian C. (Hanley) Taugher was born in Saginaw on Feb. 28, 1937. Mary Lou enjoyed listening to music, working in her garden, canning food, going to bingo, watching "The Golden Girls," but most of all being with her family, especially her grandkids.

Surviving is her husband, Morris Chinevere Sr.; sons, Morris (Shari) Chinevere Jr., Marshall (Rebecca) Chinevere; daughter, Mishell Chinevere; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene (Ken) Edwards. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her daughter, Marjorie Chinevere-Sian.

A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul O'Brian officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.