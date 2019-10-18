Mary Lou Chinevere, 82, of Sanford, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. The daughter of the late Charles and Lillian C. (Hanley) Taugher was born in Saginaw on Feb. 28, 1937. Mary Lou enjoyed listening to music, working in her garden, canning food, going to bingo, watching "The Golden Girls," but most of all being with her family, especially her grandkids.
Surviving is her husband, Morris Chinevere Sr.; sons, Morris (Shari) Chinevere Jr., Marshall (Rebecca) Chinevere; daughter, Mishell Chinevere; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene (Ken) Edwards. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her daughter, Marjorie Chinevere-Sian.
A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul O'Brian officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com