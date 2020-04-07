Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. Ledbetter. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary M. Ledbetter

Mary M. Ledbetter, 76, succumbed to complications of interstitial lung disease on April 6, 2020 at her home in Midland. Born Jan. 2, 1944 to the late Joseph A. and Martha E. (Rabe) McComb in Midland, she graduated from Midland High School in 1962, then attended Delta College.

After the birth of her children, she returned to Delta and earned her certification as a licensed practical nurse. She began her 30+ year career at the (then) Midland Hospital on the pediatrics unit. She worked in many areas of the hospital including obstetrics, labor and delivery, quality resource management, and spent the last two years before her retirement as the afternoon-shift supervisor in medical records.

Mary was a keen genealogist for all of her adult life, being a founding member of the Bay County Genealogical Society in 1968, and actively pursuing new relatives through DNA testing until her death. She was a lover of music, participating in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Choir for many years, and also active in the Folk Music Society of Midland, where she played autoharp with the Jolly Hammers and Strings, and scheduled the workshop calendar for the Midland Folk Music Festival. She loved the freighters of the Great Lakes, and camping at the two places she was likely to see as many as possible, Sault St. Marie and Port Huron, was the highlight of many of her summers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Ledbetter Sr.; an infant daughter, Mary Regina Barnt; brother-in-law, Tom Johnson; and her cousin and childhood best friend, Margaret (Peg) Elowski.

She is survived by her sons, Brian Barnt of Plainfield, Ill. and Craig (Janet) Barnt of Midland; brother, Michael (Linda) McComb of Aiken, S.C.; sister, Marcia Johnson of Traverse City; grandchildren, Kenneth (Kate), Anna and Karen Barnt; great-grandchildren, Mollie, Henry and Rhys Barnt, all of Midland; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Home Health Care at Riverside Place and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care and support over the past years.

As per her wishes, Mary has been cremated, and will be interred in the family plot at the Old Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider the Pinconning Area Emergency Food Pantry or the Folk Music Society of Midland. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





