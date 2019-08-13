Mary Monica Card, 59, of Hillman, formerly of Midland and San Diego, Calif., passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center–Alpena.



Mary was born in Midland, Sept. 3, 1959 to Albert and Mildred (Barnum) Card. She graduated from Merrill High School Class of 1978, CMU and received her master's degree from National University. She retired in 2014 from San Diego Unified School District because of illness and has resided at Medilodge–Hillman. Mary enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, Julien, Calif., San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, the theater and was an avid reader. Before her stroke she was involved in her church and the D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution). When she was able, she enjoyed volunteering at SOS Cat Rescue and Shelter in Hillman and trips to the Dairy Queen.



Surviving are her parents, Albert and Mildred Card; two sisters, Jayne (Chris) Sprague, Sue Schymanski; nieces and nephews, Kara Schymanski, Scott Schymanski, Brandon Sprague, Jordan (Dave) Aldrich; great-niece, Reagan Aldrich.



Mary was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Mike Schymanski.



A private family celebration of Mary's life will take place. Cremation arrangements have been handled by Bannan Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to SOS Cat Rescue and Shelter.