Mary Toland Paradiso, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after 88 years of a life well lived. She was born June 19, 1930 in Sault Ste. Marie. A 1947 graduate of Loretto Academy, she attended the Soo branch of Michigan Tech in 1947 and 1948 on an academic scholarship. She went on to follow in her mother Gertrude Toland's footsteps by becoming a Registered Nurse, graduating from Mercy School of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio in 1951.



She married Aldo Paradiso on April 15, 1953 in the Soo at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. For the past 40 years they were members of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary church in Midland, serving on several commissions.



She is survived by her son, Mark; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Lynne; daughter-in-law, Karen (Peter); sister-in-laws, Rita (Bernard) Toland, Tish (Donald) Toland, Dorinne (Richard) Pittman, and Phyllis (Albert) Paradiso; brother-in-laws, John (Pat) Paradiso and Tom (Pat) Paradiso; grandsons, Peter, Joseph, Jacob and Luke (Mark); granddaughters, Krista and Nichole (Peter); grandsons, Tyler and Cody Martin (Steve); and seven great-grandkids.



Mary was preceded in death by her oldest son, Peter (1999); husband, Aldo (2012); brothers, John, Albert (Ted), Bernard, Tom and Donald.



Special thanks to the staff at Colonial Villa in Midland. Mary so appreciated the kindness and care she received from everyone there, especially "my girls." And thanks to MidMichigan Health Hospice Program for making her comfortable in her final days.



Per Mary's wishes to keep "any service for me simple," services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Father Joe Griffin of Assumption Catholic Church will officiate, followed by entombment in New Calvary Mausoleum. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider, rather than flowers, the donor's favorite charity in Mary's name.

