Mary Quimper
Mary Lane Jensen Konecny Quimper passed peacefully in her home on the evening of July 30, 2020, surrounded and embraced in love by all of her adult children, Marc Konecny (58) of Orlando, Fla., Michele Konecny (56) of Snellville, Ga., Tracy Konecny (55) of San Diego, Calif. and Lynn Carpenter (51) of Roscommon, Mich.
Mary also leaves behind two beloved granddaughters, Sara and Carolina Konecny; nieces, Sherry Kewish and Billie Deland; sisters-in-law, Jean Maxwell and Lori Rescorla; numerous extended family members and treasured friends.
Mary Lane Jensen was born Jan. 1, 1939 in Edmore, Mich. and graduated from Lakeview Community Schools in 1956. Mary attended Ferris State College and would go on to work for Currie and Kendall Law Offices doing probate and estate work for over 30 years. She spent her entire life in and around the Mid-Michigan area to be near family and friends. Mary, her husband Ron and their three children first moved to Midland in 1977. After Ron passed in 1982, Mary remained in Midland until she married Barry Quimper in 1995 and moved to Saginaw. Barry preceded her in death in 2017, which is when Midland called for her return. She came back where her heart belonged and effortlessly reconnected and rekindled decades-long friendships in these final years of her journey. These enduring friendships are Mary's legacy and a true reflection of her warmth and grace to those she cherished in her life. All who have known Mary over the years can attest to her welcoming nature. Visits in her home always included a big hug, a warm smile, engaging conversation, a sympathetic ear and an assortment of yummy home-cooked food. Mary was an avid reader, greatly enjoyed lunch and movie dates with the "girls" and loved playing cards, namely hand-n-foot, with a devilish competitiveness exclusive to this venue. Most of all, Mary was fiercely loyal to family and friends without judgment or hesitation. A class act and a rare gem, she will be dearly missed by all who have known and loved her throughout the years and she will forever remain in our hearts.
