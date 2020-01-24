Mary A. Waskevich, 89, of Midland, entered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Ascension St Mary's Hospital in Saginaw. She was born Dec. 25, 1930 in Midland, daughter of the late Hedwig (Bober) and Joseph Waskevich. Mary attended Midland schools, graduating from Midland High School in 1949. After graduation, she was employed at The Dow Chemical Co. in Midland, doing secretarial work for five years. In 1953, she entered the religious life in the Dominican Order in Great Bend, Kansas where she served for 13 years. In 1972, Mary went to work for David Sharp at the All American travel center, working there for four years. Mary worked as a secretary for John Hancock (Wellpoint) in Atlanta, Ga. for 25 years. She retired in Sun City, Ariz. in 2000 and moved back to Michigan in 2011. Mary lived her life for her Lord Jesus Christ. Her joy was to be in prayer, and she spent many hours adoring Him before the Blessed Sacrament.



Mary is survived by four sisters and one brother, Alice Hart, Irene (Jack) Tarrant all of Saginaw, Rose Coltson, Janet Diener and Louis (Diane) Waskevich all of Midland. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Janet Waskevich; and brother-in-law, Robert Smith of Petoskey. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Stan Waskevich; her sister Barbara Smith; as well as three brothers-in-law, Leo Hart, Earl Coltson and Ralph Diener.



The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, 207 Ashman St., with Father Andy Booms officiating. Burial will take place in Old Calvary Cemetery. Mary's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. and at the Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A vigil for the deceased will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church or the in Mary's memory. The family would like to give a special thank you to K & K Quality Care for their loving care of Mary.