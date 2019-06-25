Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Williams "Katie" Dutcher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial is being planned at a later date. Please consider a memorial donation to the Parkinson's Institute in Grand Rapids, Michigan where daily research assures better treatments. Donations can be made at Mary "Katie" Williams Dutcher, 79, passed away June 22, 2019 at her home in Green Acres Assisted Living, Allendale, Mich. from complications of advanced Parkinson's Disease.The daughter of the late Jack and Lola (Burkey) Williams, Katie was born March 8, 1940, in Bay City. She was raised in Midland and was a graduate of Midland High School in 1958. She earned her B.A. degree from Alma College and her M.A. from Central Michigan University.She traveled the world in her 20's and was a devoted life-long teacher, retiring from Unionville-Sebewaing Area (USA) schools in 2000. She retired on Wixom Lake, just down the road from her childhood cottage, and lived there until her husband passed away in 2015. In her spare time through the years, Katie directed plays, served on the library board, sang in and directed the choir, read numerous books, wrote poetry and enjoyed weekend trips around the state of Michigan.Katie is survived by her daughters, Janet (Jeff) Conzelmann and Gretchen (Greg) Lentz; grandchildren, Joel, Jack and Harley; and several Dutcher family members.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 27 years, Jerry Dutcher; brother, J. Larry Williams; sister Rebecca Thompson; and granddaughter, Kate Conzelmann.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Green Acres Assisted Living of Allendale, Spectrum Health Hospice, and Sherry Washburn, NP for their compassionate care of Katie.Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial is being planned at a later date. Please consider a memorial donation to the Parkinson's Institute in Grand Rapids, Michigan where daily research assures better treatments. Donations can be made at https://www.vai.org/ where you can direct your gift specifically to Parkinson's Disease research.

