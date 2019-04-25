Matthew A." Mick" Baltusis, 93, of Midland, died Monday evening, April 22, 2019 at Bickford of Midland. He was born Michael A. Jokubaitis in Grand Rapids, March 1, 1926, son of the late Frank and Edna (Kailunas) Jokubaitis. His father died one month after his baptism in June of 1926. His mother later married Bert Baltusis at which time Bert adopted him and changed his name to Matthew A. Baltusis. Mr. Baltusis attended St. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Grand Rapids and later graduated from Davis Tech Vocational High School, also in Grand Rapids. After high school, he served his country with the U.S. Army Air Corps in France during World War II
, from 1944-1946. He met the love of his life, the former Margaret "Marge" Bolek, on the beach in Grand Haven. They were married June 14, 1952 and had over 50 wonderful years together. Matt graduated from Wayne State University in 1953 with a degree in chemical engineering. Mr. Baltusis was employed by The Dow Chemical Co. from 1957 until his retirement. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and attended Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church.
Surviving are his six children and their spouses, Cathy Ohlfs of Lake Ann, Carol and Michael Hopkins of Midland, Mark Baltusis of N. Aurora, Ill., Michael and Susan Baltusis of Mount Pleasant, Christine and Thomas Luark of Midland and Matthew and Sharon Baltusis of Dewitt; five grandchildren, Krystal, Jason, Jenifer, John and Kelly. In addition to his parents and wife Marge, he was preceded in death by two step-brothers.
The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Midland. Father Kevin Maksym will officiate with entombment to follow in the New Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Mr. Baltusis' family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy. Crypt side military honors will be presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Midland.