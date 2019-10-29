Matthew S. Gardner, 58, of Midland, died Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2019 at the MidMichigan Medical Center. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Catholic Church, 3516 E. Monroe Road, Midland. Matts' family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and at the church on Friday 10 a.m. until time of the service. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of the paper.