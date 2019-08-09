Matthew L. Deck, 51, of Breckenridge, died unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 19, 1968 in Royal Oak, son of Marjorie Lucille (Limpert) Deck of Frankenmuth and the late Herbert Wesley Deck. Matt was a graduate of Troy Athens High School and Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla. He and his twin brother, Murray, owned and operated Sharp Eye NDT Services in Merrill for the past 23 years. He was a member of the Sanford Moose Lodge #2519 and had served as past Junior Governor and was a pervious member of the Laporte Sportsman Rifle Club. Matt enjoyed doing home renovations and was proud of the renovation at his own home, the Old Puffer School House, in Porter Township. His other enjoyments included hunting and socializing with his friends and family.
Surviving besides his mother, Marjorie; are his two brothers, twin brother Murray Deck and his wife Karen of Merrill and Bradley Deck of Vestaburg; his girlfriend, Beverly Davis of Breckenridge; and his nephew, Lucas Deck of Vestaburg. In addition to his father, Matt was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregg and Kerry Deck; and his grandparents, Dr. Frank and Mary Limpert and Wilbur and Sara Deck.
Private family funeral services for Matt will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 with the Rev. John Pohanka officiating. Private burial will take place Monday, Aug. 13, 2019 in Oakwood Cemetery in Royal Oak. Matt's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the donor's favorite charity.