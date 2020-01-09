Born Oct. 9, 1947 - Died Nov. 11, 2019. Maureen was born to Eleanor and Thomas O'Gorman in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, James O'Gorman and Daniel O'Gorman; and sister, Denise Mielens. Maureen leaves behind her brothers, Thomas O'Gorman Jr. (Staten Island, N.Y.), Edwin O'Gorman (Clearwater, Fla.); sister, Michele Dyer (Okemos, Mich.); and many nieces and nephews. There is no memorial service planned at this time. Donations in her name may be sent to Toni and Trish House, 4699 11 Mile Road, Auburn, MI 48611.