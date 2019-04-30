Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





After graduating from Charlotte High School, he entered Michigan State University. While attending Michigan State University, he joined Army ROTC. He was called to active duty to serve in World War II and attended officer candidate school. He served as a lieutenant in the 65th Infantry Division, a part of Patton's Third Army in its march across Europe. His unit was in Enns, Austria, when the war ended. He then returned to Michigan State University and graduated with a B.S. degree in chemistry.



In 1947, Max started his 39 year career at The Dow Chemical Co. He was on the teams that developed latex paint and Methocel™. At another time during his career he was a technical expert in a patent infringement case. He was a member of the Midland Jaycees, a founding member of both the Kiwassee Kiwanis Club of Midland and the Midland Jayvesters Investment Club. He was an active member in the community, including treasurer of the Midland Historical Society and served on the Investment Committee of the Midland Center for the Arts.



Above all else, Max was a devoted family man, involving himself in his children's activities such as Boy Scouts, youth sports and PTA. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, was an avid golfer, participating in several golf leagues and was a loyal Spartan fan. He was a longtime member of Midland First United Methodist Church, serving as an usher and on many committees.



He is survived by his sister, Shirley Wahlstrom of Novi; children, Douglas (Jane) of Kalamazoo, Bruce (Sharon) of New Canaan, Conn., Anne (Bruce) Metzdorf of Granger, Ind., Richard (Susan) of Rancho Mirage, Calif., Peggy (Thomas) Carr of Suffield, Conn. and Janice (Peter) Mowry of Carmel, Ind.; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, Don and Marcia; and one grandson, Connor Mowry.



Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at Ware-



