1/
Maxine Tessin
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Tessin
Maxine M. Tessin, 76, of Midland, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center. She was born April 29, 1944, the daughter of the late Marion and Maybelle (Kaweck) Demski. Maxine enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed watching her grandkids grow up. She married Frederick J. Tessin November 15, 1964. She is survived by her husband, Fred Tessin of Midland; son Jonathan (Catherine) Tessin of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Kimberly (Stephen) Lashuay of Midland; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Tessin, Curtis Lashuay, Jessica Lashuay, Marissa Lashuay, Nicholas Lashuay. Sisters: Katie Hempsted, Margaret Scribner-Gill, Betty Jo (Gary) Haskins. Special nephew Bill Rogers, and best friend Barb Ellsworth. She was preceded in death by her sister Janet Rogers. A private service took place at Homer Township Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved