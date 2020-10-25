Maxine Tessin

Maxine M. Tessin, 76, of Midland, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center. She was born April 29, 1944, the daughter of the late Marion and Maybelle (Kaweck) Demski. Maxine enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed watching her grandkids grow up. She married Frederick J. Tessin November 15, 1964. She is survived by her husband, Fred Tessin of Midland; son Jonathan (Catherine) Tessin of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Kimberly (Stephen) Lashuay of Midland; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Tessin, Curtis Lashuay, Jessica Lashuay, Marissa Lashuay, Nicholas Lashuay. Sisters: Katie Hempsted, Margaret Scribner-Gill, Betty Jo (Gary) Haskins. Special nephew Bill Rogers, and best friend Barb Ellsworth. She was preceded in death by her sister Janet Rogers. A private service took place at Homer Township Cemetery.



