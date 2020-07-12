1/1
Maynard W. Hughes
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maynard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maynard W. Hughes
Maynard Wilson Hughes, 91, of Midland, died Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020 at Aleda Lutz VA Hospital in Saginaw. He was born Oct. 15, 1928 in Beaverton, the son of the late Lawrence and Clara (McKimmey) Hughes. Maynard graduated from Beaverton Schools before enlisting in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. On March 11, 1983 he married the former Alicia Moody in Midland. He retired from the City of Midland Fire Department and was an avid pilot both private and corporate as well as being a flight instructor. Maynard's memberships included: Freemason over 50 years (Centre Lodge #273 F.&A.M.), the Midland Area Shrine Club (Elf Khurafeh Shrine A.A.O.M.S.) and the American Legion Berryhill Post #165.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Moody-Hughes of Midland; children, Tim (Denise) Hughes of Gladwin, Julie Hughes of Edenville, Scott (Debra) Hughes of West Bend, Iowa and Dirk (Heiddi) Hughes of Holland; grandchildren, Kelly (Clint) Schneider, Joshua Hughes, Brittany (Mack) Hill, Morgan Hughes, Parker Hughes, Carissa Rhead of Midland and Teasha Moody of North Carolina; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Maynard is also survived by his brothers, Jerry Hughes and James "Jim" (Margaret) Hughes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Alicia's sons, Richard Lee Moody Jr. and Thomas Ray Moody; brothers, Robert "Bob" Hughes, Theodore "Pete" Hughes, John "Jack" Hughes, Lawrence "Larry" Hughes; and a sister, Harriet Thurston.
Graveside services for Maynard will take place 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Dale Cemetery with Pastor Michael Sawicki of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Department of the Navy and Gladwin County American Legion. A Masonic memorial service will take place Monday afternoon at the cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Shriner's Hospital for Children or the Aleda Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved