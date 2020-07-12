Maynard W. Hughes
Maynard Wilson Hughes, 91, of Midland, died Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020 at Aleda Lutz VA Hospital in Saginaw. He was born Oct. 15, 1928 in Beaverton, the son of the late Lawrence and Clara (McKimmey) Hughes. Maynard graduated from Beaverton Schools before enlisting in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. On March 11, 1983 he married the former Alicia Moody in Midland. He retired from the City of Midland Fire Department and was an avid pilot both private and corporate as well as being a flight instructor. Maynard's memberships included: Freemason over 50 years (Centre Lodge #273 F.&A.M.), the Midland Area Shrine Club (Elf Khurafeh Shrine A.A.O.M.S.) and the American Legion Berryhill Post #165.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Moody-Hughes of Midland; children, Tim (Denise) Hughes of Gladwin, Julie Hughes of Edenville, Scott (Debra) Hughes of West Bend, Iowa and Dirk (Heiddi) Hughes of Holland; grandchildren, Kelly (Clint) Schneider, Joshua Hughes, Brittany (Mack) Hill, Morgan Hughes, Parker Hughes, Carissa Rhead of Midland and Teasha Moody of North Carolina; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Maynard is also survived by his brothers, Jerry Hughes and James "Jim" (Margaret) Hughes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Alicia's sons, Richard Lee Moody Jr. and Thomas Ray Moody; brothers, Robert "Bob" Hughes, Theodore "Pete" Hughes, John "Jack" Hughes, Lawrence "Larry" Hughes; and a sister, Harriet Thurston.
Graveside services for Maynard will take place 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Dale Cemetery with Pastor Michael Sawicki of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Department of the Navy and Gladwin County American Legion. A Masonic memorial service will take place Monday afternoon at the cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Shriner's Hospital for Children
or the Aleda Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.