Meriem Jeanette Bastuk, 95, from Spring Arbor, Michigan, went to be with her Lord, Jan. 10, 2020 under the care of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. She was born May 20, 1924 and lived most of her life in Coleman. She was preceded in death by son, Nicky Bastuk; her husband, Stephen Bastuk; and grandson, Nathan Smith
.
She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Lorraine Darling and Joyann Elizabeth (William) Phippen; grandson, Gregory Alan Smith; five great-grandchildren; three brothers; a sister; and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family, baking, crocheting, watching the birds, and caring for her dog, Lily.
A celebration of life will be held Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pulaski Free Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulaski FMC International Childcare Ministries.