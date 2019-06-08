Merry Christine "Tina" Schneider, 72, of Rhodes, died at home peacefully, with her family by her side, Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born Dec. 25, 1946 in Coleman, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Vivian "Juanita" (Robinson) Crowl. Tina married William H. Schneider October 2, 1987. She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, hunting and fishing with her husband and reading.



Survivors include her husband, William H. Schneider of Rhodes; children, Alan Dubbs of Coleman, Tracie and Steven Jones of Coleman, Trevor and Leslie Dubbs of Huntingdon, Pa.; step children, Kari Render of DeWitt, William K. Schneider of Midland; grandchildren, Kaelyn and Brian Guza, Stefan Jones, Korrine and Drew Dice, Nicole Dubbs and Ryan Nethers, Kiley and Darrik Boyd, Jacob Dubbs, Chase & Christian Render, Hailey and Ethan Banks; great-grandchildren, Kenley, Charlee, Dane, Weston, Abel, Suri, Brooklyn, Addison; siblings, Carole Huss of Coleman, Ken and Mary Jean Crowl of Coleman, Cheryl and Larry Bunting of Whitesown, Ind.; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her great-grandchild, Stevie Jo Guza.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Coleman Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Scott Hayes officiating. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall. Friends may call at the church on Monday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MidMichigan Home Care.