Mervyn Maxwell

Mervyn K. Maxwell, formerly of Clare, gently passed away at his home in Estero, Fla., April 17, 2020. He was 86.

Merv was born June 23, 1933 in Brant, Mich. to George Mark Maxwell and Irene (Luttenbacher) Maxwell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Patricia (Phipps) Maxwell. Merv spent most of his childhood in Midland. At Midland Dow High School, he was the only freshman to be invited to join the varsity traveling football team. When his parents moved to Hope Michigan, he attended Beaverton High School, where he was selected all-conference football junior year. Merv also started his entrepreneurial journey by asking a neighbor to rent his farm land at age 14. When he lost his right arm to cancer at age 17, his optimism never dimmed. Merv was a remarkable athlete securing a hole-in-one twice during his life with one arm. Merv attended Michigan State University where he majored in agricultural economics and graduated with honors. There he also joined the Sigma Chi Fraternity and met his future wife, Patricia.

Following graduation, Merv joined the Federal Land Bank Association of St. Paul, Minn. (Now Greenstone). Merv became president of the Michigan FLBA Branch office in Clare, and received several distinguished awards including FLBA Michigan Office-Of-The-Year. He had a farm in rural Michigan where he grew corn, navy beans and sugar beets while working full time. He was a long time member of Michigan Farm Burau.

Merv was a life member of the Free Masons Mt. Moriah Lodge #226, and Northern Jurisdiction of the Scottish Right, Bay City, and past Master of the Masonic Square Club of Bradenton, Fla. He was elected president of the Clare Kiwanis Club.

Merv was an incredibly kind and supportive father and husband who focused on his family, attended his kids' school events, exposed them to farm life and put them through college. He had a smile that would light up the room. He will always be remembered for his gentle spirit, optimism and genuine charm.

Merv is survived by his children, Holly Maxwell-Lukasik (Dr. Pete Lukasik) of Chisago City, Minn., Mark Maxwell (Guinevere Brands) of Bainbridge Island, Wash. and Melissa Maxwell-Bost (Kevin Bost), of Frisco, Texas; five grandchildren, Rachel Lukasik, Claire Lukasik, Logan Maxwell, Annabelle Maxwell and Maxwell Bost.

Merv is survived by his brothers, Gilbert Maxwell (Walter) of Birmingham, Mich. and Ross Maxwell (Elizabeth) of Cadillac; and sister, Cindy Maxwell-Philips (John) of Rochester, Mich.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store