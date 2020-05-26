Michael A. Knapp
Michael A. Knapp
Michael Albert Knapp, 78, of Midland, passed away peacefully May 22, 2020. Michael was born Sept. 10, 1941 in Alma to Arthur and Marian (Lewis) Knapp. He grew up in Sanford, and joined the U.S. Army. He then worked for Hemlock Semiconductor until he retired in 1996. Michael was a member of the United Church of God of Freeland.
Michael had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting elk, deer and bear and also loved fishing for salmon and lake trout. He also had a love of high-performance cars and enjoyed racing cars at Tri City Speedway with his brother Chuck. Michael ran races for many years all over Michigan and won several trophies at car shows. He also had a love and traveling and spending time with his family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Mike enjoyed riding his bicycle from Midland to Coleman almost daily until his bicycle car accident in June of 2012. He resided at Deer Run Rehabilitation until his death.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Knapp. He is survived by his brothers, Charles (Onalee) Knapp and Norman Knapp; and many nieces and nephews. His niece Susan Knapp was there for him, making sure he had company during his stay at Deer Run.
The immediate family will have a private graveside service. A memorial for Mike will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Bikes for Kids Foundation that delivers bicycles to children in poverty conditions in America, www.bikesforkidsfoundation.org. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com





Published in Midland Daily News on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
