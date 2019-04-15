Michael D. Hofmeister, 42, of Midland, passed away peacefully at MidMichigan Medical Center, April 13, 2019. He was born June 4, 1976 to David Hofmeister and Patricia Balzer. He married Amy Swanson on May 6, 2000 and was a loving husband for 19 years. Michael worked as a chemical engineer for The Dow Chemical Co. for many years.
Michael served his country as a U.S. Army captain in the 101st Airborne. He was also an avid fisherman and loved to sail. Michael loved to camp and was also very active in Scouting. The most important thing in his entire life and what he always put first was his family.
Michael is survived by his spouse, Amy Hofmeister (Swanson); son, Josh; and daughters, Ashley and Lindsay. He is also survived by his parents, David and Patricia Hofmeister; grandparents, Barbara Hofmeister, Mel and Fran Balzer; sisters, Karen (Mel) Habte, Amy (Doug) Tietz; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Kevin Maksym officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. and at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland City Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family and his children in his memory.
