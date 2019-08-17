Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, Midland. The Rev. Fr. Andy Booms will officiate. Graveside burial will take place 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in St. Anthony Cemetery (Fisherville). Mike's family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday morning from 11 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the "Wishes of the Family." Michael Edward Fournier, of Midland, left this world following a lengthy illness surrounded by family to enter the Kingdom haven on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born June 8, 1964 in Bay City to June and Lloyd Fournier. Michael attended Bay City Western High School and received his bachelor's degree in business management from Northwood University. Michael's entire career was dedicated to retail management. In addition he and his son Garrett owned and operated the Tactical Armory Company for several years. Michael enjoyed weightlifting, the outdoors, hunting and fishing with family, snowmobiling and a good family gathering with pizza. Spending time around his children brought the most joy into his life.Michael is survived by his loving mother, June Fournier, Spouse Marilyn (Erickson) Fournier; daughters, Sarah Renee Fournier and special friend Cyler Hompstead of Midland, Kayla Beth Fournier of Eugene, Ore.; son, Garrett Michael Fournier of Midland; and their mother, Renee Fournier; stepchildren, Michael Ellis of Norfolk, Va., Christine Ellis of Midland, Emily (Alan) Tessanne of Merrill; sisters, Katherine (Able) Torres of Auburn, Paula (Tom) Brady of Bay City, Susan Fournier of Midland; brothers, Edward (Mary Beth) Fournier of Kingston and Roger (Pam) Fournier of Midland; along with many aunts, nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his father, the late Lloyd Fournier; grandparents; and many special aunts, uncles and cousins. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the University of Michigan and to Mid Michigan Home Hospice Care for the tremendous care throughout Mike's spirited fight. God saw you getting tired, a cure was not to be. So he put His arms around you and whispered "come with me." With tearful eyes we watched you suffer as you slowly slipped away. Although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay. Your Golden heart stopped beating; your tired hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, Midland. The Rev. Fr. Andy Booms will officiate. Graveside burial will take place 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in St. Anthony Cemetery (Fisherville). Mike's family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday morning from 11 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the "Wishes of the Family."

