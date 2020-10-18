Michael James Ostrander Jr.
Michael James Ostrander Jr., 23 of Gladwin, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma in 2017 and fought bravely for three years with his wife Clarissa by his side. Michael was born November 15, 1996 in Clare to Michael James Ostrander Sr. and Leanna Jean (Hilyard) Pierce. Throughout his youth, Michael moved from place to place before settling in Gladwin. He began working at Midland Fence Co. after high school and on June 23, 2018 he married the former Clarissa Mae Myers. The two were high school sweethearts and spent 10 wonderful years together. Michael's nomadic childhood led him to enjoy a constant change in scenery and fueled his inability to ever sit still. He was always on the move and enjoyed being outdoors. Michael loved spending hours on Wixom Lake fishing or being in the woods hunting with his dad and daughter Mia. Family meant the world to Michael and they will deeply miss him.
He is survived by his wife, Clarissa Ostrander; two daughters, Mia Mae Ostrander (4) and Bella Mae Ostrander (2); parents, Michael Ostrander Sr. and Leanna Pierce; grandparents, Sue Hilyard, Debbie Ostrander, and Don Ostrander; siblings Brittany Ostrander, Tiffany Ostrander, and Brayden Ostrander; brothers-in-law Shane (Michelle) Bibeau and Tommy Myers; nieces and nephews, Eli, August, Gracie, Brian, Remmy, Emily, Jake, and Lilly; and several aunts and uncles. Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather Harry Hilyard.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday October 24, 2020 from First United Methodist Church, 315 W. Larkin St, Midland, MI. Commemorations will continue after the service at 2886 W. Huckleberry Rd. Sanford, MI 48657. There will be a warm meal and a gathering around a fire to share memories together so dress warm for the weather and social distance if wanted. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Michael's family through https://www.gofundme.com/f/michael-ostrander-memorial-fund-help-for-clarissa
or through the care of his wife Clarissa Ostrander. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.