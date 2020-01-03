Michael John Festian, 69, of Midland, passed away suddenly, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Medilodge facility in Midland. He was born Aug. 28, 1950 in Detroit and was a graduate of Mackenzie High School. He was employed for many years as a contract engineer and worked on many significant projects for The Dow Chemical Co. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hermina (Grosan) Festian.
Michael had a beautiful, deep bass singing voice and he always had a very special love for the north. He spent many of his younger years traveling and going on adventures. He often spoke of many cherished memories he spent with cousins on Dixon Lake in Gaylord. He enjoyed the study of astronomy, physics and had a strong relationship with his Lord. Michael was generous, cared for and helped those less fortunate than himself.
He was deeply loved by his surviving sister, Sandra Festian; his son, Timothy; and his daughter, Amy (Festian) Levert; son-in-law, James Levert; and grandchildren, Zachary and Alexander; as well as many cousins.
Michael did not want a funeral. The family would like to request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to cover cremation and miscellaneous expenses resulting from his passing. Any excess funds collected will go into an account for his autistic son, Timothy care of Amy Levert. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com