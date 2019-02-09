Michael John Ujevich, 62, of High Point, N.C. passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at High Point Medical Center.
Born May 4, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of Betty Piper Ujevich of Midland, Michigan and the late John Ujevich.
Michael was a faithful husband and loving father. He was the chief financial officer of Furnitureland South for 33 years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Dreama Reece Ujevich of the home; daughters, Kathryn Brooke Ujevich of Shelby, and Emily Grace Ujevich of the home; sisters, Sally Smith and husband Kirk of Ohio, their children, Kristin Gilbert and husband Patrick, and Jenna Smith. Sister Kathy Conti of Colorado and her daughter Samantha. Sister Mary Martin and husband Neal of High Point; their children Sarah Corriher and husband Michael and their children, Cami and Piper, and Meredith Hardy and husband Jason.
Viewing will be at 10 a.m. prior to service; funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the burial in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to The Ujevich Foundation, c/o Mary Martin, 4323 Chilton Way, High Point, NC 27265.
