Michael J. Johnson, 71, of McCordsville, passed away, Nov. 6, 2019. He was born April 11, 1948 in Saginaw, the son of Robert and Ellen Johnson. Michael retired from the U.S. Army. He enjoyed camping, hiking and computers. Michael is survived by his wife, Connie I. Johnson of McCordsville; his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Decker (Walt) of Fortville; his son and daughter-in-law, Steven Johnson (Amy) of Lebanon, Ind.; his five grandchildren, Holli Sue, Justin, Brian, Mary and Kaden; his five great-grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Riley, Kennedy and Nathanael; and his brothers, Ronald Johnson of Michigan, Thomas Johnson of Michigan and Gerald Johnson of Florida. Memorial gifts may be made to the ().