Michael Peter Porter, of Manton, 71, passed away Aug. 3, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
He was born Dec. 12, 1947 in Lansing to Kenneth and Anita (Locke) Porter.
Mike grew up in East Lansing where he graduated from high school in 1966. After high school he went to work for Fischer Body, Lansing Lewis and a Marina where he repaired motors. He moved to Midland in 1972 and helped his family run the Midland Tire Center. He then went on to work for the City of Midland for almost 25 years in the Water Department, Parks and Recreation, and Fire Department. During that time, he was also a volunteer fireman for Homer Township. He retired from the Midland Fire Department as a driver in 2008.
Mike enjoyed many activities including water and snow skiing, boating, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. He raced snowmobiles and continued to enjoy a fast ride as long as he was able. He was a firearms collector and enthusiast and proud member of the NRA. He enjoyed horseback riding, reading, politics, and current news. He was a man of many talents who had a great sense of humor, tended to get into mischief and loved a good prank or practical joke.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Joann; children, Rob (Patti) Porter of Austin, Texas, Christy (Cam) McGregor of Haslett, Becky (Kevin) Pricco of East Lansing, Tommy Johns of Harrison; and six grandchildren, Logan, Gia, Kate, Vinnie, Brodie and Peyton. He is also survived by his brother, Jeff (Debbie) Porter of Baton Rouge, La.; a niece, nephew and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew.
Mike was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by many.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City
