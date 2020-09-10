1/1
Michael Stephen Schau
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Stephen Schau
Michael Stephen Schau, 51, of Midland, died Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after an eight-year battle with ALS. He was born Oct. 5, 1968 in Kalamazoo, son of the late Michael P. and Janet M. (Walling) Schau. Michael was a graduate of Comstock High School class of 1986 and a graduate of the University of Michigan with a bachelor of science degree in engineering. Upon graduation he found employment with Dow Corning Corp where he worked his entire career. Michael was an avid golfer, fisherman and enjoyed spending his days at his cottage near Traverse City. He was an avid U of M Football fan that shared his love for sports with his sons.
On June 27, 1992 he married the former Jennifer Brewer in Kalamazoo and she survives him; as well as sons, Lucas Schau of Sarasota, Fla. and Logan Schau of Midland; nephews, Austin Phillips and Adam Lavallee; stepsister, Laura (Daniel) Lavallee of Fort Myers, Fla.; brother-in-law, Ethan W. (Rachel) Brewer of Alburgh, Vt.; his father-in-law, Wayne G. (Barbara) Brewer of Sarasota; and his mother-in-law, Nancy K. Butler of Midland. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara J. Schau in 2000.
Memorial services for Michael will take place 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with Pastor John Pohanka officiating. Michael's family will receive friends from the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider ALS of Michigan or "Be the Match" (marrow registry).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved