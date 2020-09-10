Michael Stephen SchauMichael Stephen Schau, 51, of Midland, died Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after an eight-year battle with ALS. He was born Oct. 5, 1968 in Kalamazoo, son of the late Michael P. and Janet M. (Walling) Schau. Michael was a graduate of Comstock High School class of 1986 and a graduate of the University of Michigan with a bachelor of science degree in engineering. Upon graduation he found employment with Dow Corning Corp where he worked his entire career. Michael was an avid golfer, fisherman and enjoyed spending his days at his cottage near Traverse City. He was an avid U of M Football fan that shared his love for sports with his sons.On June 27, 1992 he married the former Jennifer Brewer in Kalamazoo and she survives him; as well as sons, Lucas Schau of Sarasota, Fla. and Logan Schau of Midland; nephews, Austin Phillips and Adam Lavallee; stepsister, Laura (Daniel) Lavallee of Fort Myers, Fla.; brother-in-law, Ethan W. (Rachel) Brewer of Alburgh, Vt.; his father-in-law, Wayne G. (Barbara) Brewer of Sarasota; and his mother-in-law, Nancy K. Butler of Midland. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara J. Schau in 2000.Memorial services for Michael will take place 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with Pastor John Pohanka officiating. Michael's family will receive friends from the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider ALS of Michigan or "Be the Match" (marrow registry).