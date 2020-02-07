Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Wolsh. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Bradenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Wolsh passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2020 in Florida. He was 69. His passing came days after suffering a sudden and unexpected health event.



Born in Detroit, Michael would go on to be a Marine, graduate from Michigan State University and earn a law degree from Cooley Law School.



Most of Michael's legal career was spent as a prosecutor. His tenure began in Clare County, and he joined the office in Midland County in 1993. There, he served as a prosecutor until becoming an attorney referee in 2009 and later a magistrate. He held those positions until he retired in 2014.



Throughout his life, Michael was passionate about his work, even being dubbed "The Terminator" for his high case volume and commitment to protecting children from abusive homes that would often result in parental termination proceedings.



Michael always sought to improve his communities with a specific focus on literacy. He was actively involved in the Literacy Council of Midland County and served as the organization's chairperson in 2000 and 2001. After moving to Florida, he became involved with the Project Light Adult English Learning Center and at the time of his passing was the organization's chairman.



Shortly after retiring, Michael moved to central Florida where he spent his days playing golf, traveling and spending time with his wife and family.



He took to the Floridian lifestyle easily due to his enjoyment of warm weather, distaste for the cold and that he could tinker with his golf game year-round. His Michigan roots never left him though, evidenced by his love for Bob Seger, passion for the Spartans, and nostalgia for his old neighborhood in Detroit.



His family and friends will miss him dearly. Sentimental and deeply loving by nature, Michael could get choked up by even the little moments in life. He may be remembered most for the way he would insert poetic prose into his family's lives. Whether a wedding or graduation toast or a beautiful note in a birthday card, Michael would take the time and thought to elevate life's milestones with poetic and heartfelt messages. To those who received Michael's notes, it was as if he was giving a closing argument on how much he loved them and how important they were.



He is survived by his adoring wife, Carole; stepmother, Kathy; sons, Stephen and Michael; sister, Tresa; brother-in-law, Steve; grandchildren, Mason and Nora; nephews; nieces; great-nephews; and great-niece.



A celebration of Michael's life will be held in Bradenton, Fla. on March 28, 2020 at a time and place to be determined. As more information becomes available, the family will update the online version of this obituary. If you would like to send condolences to Michael's family, please send them to his sister's address: Tresa Zumsteg, 7652 Haddington Cove, Bradenton, FL 34202.

