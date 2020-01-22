Michelle Miron-Watters, 58, of Midland, passed suddenly, Jan. 19, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 20, 1961 to Joseph and Mary (Feeheley) Miron.
Michelle was a pharmacy technician having worked at Meijer, Healthway Pharmacy and most recently as head receptionist at Story Point Independent Village. She enjoyed camping, kayaking, bowling, playing golf, going to the casino and vacationing in Florida. She loved spending time with family, especially the times with her grandsons.
Michelle is survived by her partner in life, Dave Dobson; daughters, Shannon (Gilbert Coty) Watters, Cortney (Benny Miller) Watters, Taylor (Jeff Weber) Dobson; and grandsons, Ayden, Easton and Camden. She is also survived by her brother, Rusty (Barb) Beyer.
Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; and brother, Joseph Miron Jr.
A memorial visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home.
For those planning an expression of sympathy please consider the Toni and Trish House in her mom's memory.
