Mildred "Millie" B. Reinhart, 101, of Midland, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Midland King's Daughters with her family by her side. The daughter of the late Lee and Myrtle (Faulkerson) Snavely was born Sept. 23, 1917 in Lakefield, Minn. On Feb. 13, 1937, Millie married Henry Reinhart in Greenly, Colo. Henry preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2003 after nearly 66 years of marriage. She was a member of the Sanford United Methodist Church.
She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Kim (Trish Foerster) Birch of Midland, Lorie (Ken) Mault of Midland and Tammy (Brian) Bremer of Sanford; great-grandchildren, Trevor Birch, Deric Birch, Linden Rogers, Kaitlin Mault, Sean Bremer and Kaylee Bremer; great-great-grandson, Kaleb Birch; and daughter-in-law, Kay Crawford.
In addition to her parents and husband, Millie was welcomed home by her daughter, Barbara Ann Crawford; son in-law, Earl Crawford; and twin grandchildren.
Per Millie's wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be interred next to her family in Jerome Township Cemetery. Memorials in Millie's name may be offered to Sanford United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements are by Wilson MILLER Funeral Home where personal messeges of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com