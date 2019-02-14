Mildred Irene "Millie" Barnum, 88, of Midland, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn. She was born March 21, 1930, daughter of the late Harold and Rose (Hunter) Heath. In 1949, Millie married Lewis Wolfe. He preceded her in death in 1977. She later married Robert Barnum in 1979. He also preceded her in death in 2010.
Millie is survived by her children, Diane Hoffman of Midland, Cindy (Henry) Seeley of Bay City and Karen Wolfe also of Midland; step-children, Cordy Wolfe of Mount Pleasant, Kathy (Joe) Miller of Arbela, Mo., Elizabeth (Ken Corsbie) Barnum of Chapel Hill, N.C., Lucinda (Dan) Barnum-Steggreda of Muskegon, Jean (Gary) Crosby of Mesa, Ariz.; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, William Heath of Cadillac, Helen (Ron) Vesterfelt of Midland, Wilma Owens of Mills Township, Butch (Janet) Heath of Saginaw and Harold (Rachel) Heath of Midland; as well as many, many, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by two sisters, one sister-in-law, three brothers-in-law, two sons-in-law, and one daughter-in-law.
Funeral services for Millie will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with the Rev. Mark Vesterfelt officiating. Burial will take place in Larkin Township Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Toni and Trish House.