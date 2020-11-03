1/1
Milton "Mick" Barber
1959 - 2020
Milton 'Mick' Barber
Milton "Mick" F. Barber II, 61, of Midland, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center after complications from his battle with diabetes. He was born Aug. 6, 1959 in Midland, son of the late Milton F. "Mick" and Lillian (Lisee) Barber. Mick attended Bullock Creek Schools and graduated from Bullock Creek High School in 1978. He worked for Pendell Printing, Midland Public Schools and the Arnold Center.
He was a member of the Michigan High School Athletic Association where he was an umpire for high school softball for several years. Mick had the respect of many ball players while umpiring locally and statewide and was honored when he was selected for national tournaments.
Mick loved watching his daughters play high school, college, travel and recreational softball. In addition, he enjoyed watching his daughters bowl on travel, high school and weekly leagues. Mick coached high school softball, girls' softball, men's modified and fast pitch. In addition, he was a youth bowling coach more than 10 years. Mick was an avid bowler, served on the Men's Board for several years, and was proud to be the Bowling Family of the Year. He enjoyed playing modified softball, bowling, playing cards with family and friends, and was an avid sports fan. Babysitting on Thursday evenings for his beloved grandson Wyatt was the highlight of his week.
He is survived by the mother of his children and his cherished friend, Becky Barber; daughters, Paige Barber and Carly (Robert Hewler) Barber; grandson, Wyatt Barber; sister, Michelle Altman; nieces, Renee (Chris) Summers and Brianne (Jessica Butts) Altman; great-nephews, Bryce and Gavin Summers and many cousins and family friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a memorial service at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider MidMichigan Medical Center Diabetes Services. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
