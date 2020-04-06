Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie A. Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Minnie A. Johnson

Minnie A. Johnson, 85, of Clare, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Prestige Place in Clare. She was born Aug. 30, 1934 in Coleman, the daughter of the late Marion and Mable (Wagner) Mogg. Minnie married Donald L. Johnson, Aug. 3, 1974 in Coleman. He preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2010. She enjoyed her crafts: sewing, quilting, knitting, gardening and designing flower arrangements.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy and Don Hopkins of Clare; daughter-in-law, Lois Haggart of Coleman; grandchildren, Angela and Brian Koboldt, Sarah and Brad Darnell, Stephanie Haggart, Jessica Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ava, Emma, Brandon; brother, Jack and Norma Mogg of Mount Pleasant; sisters, Velma Burr of Clare, Darlene and Kenneth Clarke of Coleman; many nieces and nephews. Minnie was also preceded in death by her son, Steven L. Haggart; brothers, Junior and Clifford Mogg; and sister, Maxine Burch.

Private funeral services will be held at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., Coleman, with Pastor John Kasper officiating. Burial will take place in Riverlawn Cemetery, Denver Township. Memorials may be directed to Prestige Place or MidMichigan Home Care A public celebration of Minnie's life will be held at a later date.

Minnie A. JohnsonMinnie A. Johnson, 85, of Clare, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Prestige Place in Clare. She was born Aug. 30, 1934 in Coleman, the daughter of the late Marion and Mable (Wagner) Mogg. Minnie married Donald L. Johnson, Aug. 3, 1974 in Coleman. He preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2010. She enjoyed her crafts: sewing, quilting, knitting, gardening and designing flower arrangements.Survivors include her daughter, Kathy and Don Hopkins of Clare; daughter-in-law, Lois Haggart of Coleman; grandchildren, Angela and Brian Koboldt, Sarah and Brad Darnell, Stephanie Haggart, Jessica Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ava, Emma, Brandon; brother, Jack and Norma Mogg of Mount Pleasant; sisters, Velma Burr of Clare, Darlene and Kenneth Clarke of Coleman; many nieces and nephews. Minnie was also preceded in death by her son, Steven L. Haggart; brothers, Junior and Clifford Mogg; and sister, Maxine Burch.Private funeral services will be held at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., Coleman, with Pastor John Kasper officiating. Burial will take place in Riverlawn Cemetery, Denver Township. Memorials may be directed to Prestige Place or MidMichigan Home Care A public celebration of Minnie's life will be held at a later date. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close