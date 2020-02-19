Minnie M. Childs
Minnie M. Childs, 92, of Coleman, died at home, Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 16, 1927 in Midland, the daughter of the late John and Belle (Jewell) Mitchell. Minnie M. Mitchell married Jack Rydman, Dec. 26, 1953 in Fremont, Ind. He died Dec. 29, 1969. She then married Vernell Childs, June 13, 1973 in Beaverton. He died Feb. 28, 2001. Minnie's hobbies included gardening, canning her produce, her rock garden, crocheting: blankets and doilies. Her family was her greatest joy.
Survivors include her sons, Gary and Vickie Rydman of Coleman, Frank Rydman of Coleman; daughters, Amy Rydman of Coleman, Anna and Rich Walworth of Clare; stepson, Darrell and Kathy Childs of Roscommon; stepdaughters, Diana Craig Bernard of Indiana, Connie and Joe Reeves of Florida; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Keith Rydman; grandson, Jacky Leroy Rydman; step-granddaughters, Nancy Gwyn Childs, Mandy Childs; brother, Lloyd Mitchell; sisters, Evelyn Boulis and Pearl Lennox.
Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Carla Ives officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. and on Friday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020