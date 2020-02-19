Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie M. Childs. View Sign Service Information O'Laughlin Funeral Home 215 W. Adams St Coleman , MI 48618 (989)-465-1551 Send Flowers Obituary

Minnie M. Childs

Minnie M. Childs, 92, of Coleman, died at home, Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 16, 1927 in Midland, the daughter of the late John and Belle (Jewell) Mitchell. Minnie M. Mitchell married Jack Rydman, Dec. 26, 1953 in Fremont, Ind. He died Dec. 29, 1969. She then married Vernell Childs, June 13, 1973 in Beaverton. He died Feb. 28, 2001. Minnie's hobbies included gardening, canning her produce, her rock garden, crocheting: blankets and doilies. Her family was her greatest joy.

Survivors include her sons, Gary and Vickie Rydman of Coleman, Frank Rydman of Coleman; daughters, Amy Rydman of Coleman, Anna and Rich Walworth of Clare; stepson, Darrell and Kathy Childs of Roscommon; stepdaughters, Diana Craig Bernard of Indiana, Connie and Joe Reeves of Florida; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Keith Rydman; grandson, Jacky Leroy Rydman; step-granddaughters, Nancy Gwyn Childs, Mandy Childs; brother, Lloyd Mitchell; sisters, Evelyn Boulis and Pearl Lennox.

Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Carla Ives officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. and on Friday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Minnie M. ChildsMinnie M. Childs, 92, of Coleman, died at home, Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 16, 1927 in Midland, the daughter of the late John and Belle (Jewell) Mitchell. Minnie M. Mitchell married Jack Rydman, Dec. 26, 1953 in Fremont, Ind. He died Dec. 29, 1969. She then married Vernell Childs, June 13, 1973 in Beaverton. He died Feb. 28, 2001. Minnie's hobbies included gardening, canning her produce, her rock garden, crocheting: blankets and doilies. Her family was her greatest joy.Survivors include her sons, Gary and Vickie Rydman of Coleman, Frank Rydman of Coleman; daughters, Amy Rydman of Coleman, Anna and Rich Walworth of Clare; stepson, Darrell and Kathy Childs of Roscommon; stepdaughters, Diana Craig Bernard of Indiana, Connie and Joe Reeves of Florida; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Keith Rydman; grandson, Jacky Leroy Rydman; step-granddaughters, Nancy Gwyn Childs, Mandy Childs; brother, Lloyd Mitchell; sisters, Evelyn Boulis and Pearl Lennox.Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Carla Ives officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. and on Friday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close