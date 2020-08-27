Myra Idessa Annis Walker
Longtime Midland resident, Myra Idessa Annis Walker, 92, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Myra was born on her family's ancestral farm in Beaver Creek Township, Mich., to Homer and Francelia (Papendick) Annis on April 2, 1928. She leaves behind a legacy of care, faith, grace and kindness.
She chose to serve the Lord at an early age and her Christian faith guided her as she strove to set an example each day for her family, friends and the lives of all she touched. Myra attended school in Grayling and Midland, graduating in 1946. She began work at The Dow Chemical Co. shortly thereafter holding various roles within the printing department, which later became Hawkins Printing and Letter Service. After a 23-year professional career she began the most important work of her life as a mother and homemaker.
Myra married Eldon Walker on Jan. 1, 1965. They started a family, adopting their first son, Gaylon Samuel, in 1968 and shortly thereafter another son, Clifford Jerome, in 1969. In addition to raising her family, throughout her life she was active in many crafting activities including knitting, quilting, and watercolor painting.
With a keen wit and outgoing personality, she never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by her family, church family, and friends near and far. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon, of 45 years; brother, Francis Annis; sisters, Louise Linderman and Della Send; six brothers-in-law; and three sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her sons, Sam Walker (Todd Ohlen) of Naperville, Ill. and Clifford (Gina) Walker of Damon, Texas; also one brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Bickford Cottage of Midland and its many staff members who have become family over the past 12 years, providing loving care and a warm community for both Myra and earlier her husband, Eldon. We also thank MidMichigan Hospice for their tender care, kindness and support during her final days.
A private graveside service will be held at the Beaver Creek Township Cemetery, Grayling. Family and friends are invited to share their condolences, memories and tributes using the Ware-Smith-Woolever online guest book, www.wswfh.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
.
The family suggests any desired donations in Myra Walker's honor be made to either The Chippewa Nature Center www.chippewanaturecenter.org
in Midland, or The Arthritis Foundation www.arthritis.org