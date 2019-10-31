Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron Preston. View Sign Service Information Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc. 12050 Crabapple Road Roswell , GA 30075 (770)-645-1414 Funeral service 10:00 AM Lebanon Baptist Church Roswell , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Myron Albert Preston, of Roswell, Ga., formerly of Midland, Mich. and Lake Jackson, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 24, 2019.



Myron was born in Marion, Mich., August 8, 1939, to Leonard and Esther (Dunkle) Preston. He graduated from Marion High School in 1957 and went to Davenport Institute in Grand Rapids, Mich. After graduating in 1959, Myron served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He married Jean Garn of Cadillac, Mich., his wife of nearly 58 years, on December 23, 1961.



Myron earned a BBA from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich., in 1967, and was hired as an accountant for The Dow Chemical Co. in Midland, Mich. He worked for Dow in both Midland and Freeport, Texas. In 1972, Myron completed an MBA through Central Michigan University and was licensed as a CPA in the state of Texas in 1984. He retired from Dow in 1998 from the U.S. Area Controllers division.



Over the years, Myron found time to serve his church and community in many ways. In Lake Jackson, Texas, he volunteered with the Youth Soccer Association, Junior Achievement, Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Midland, Mich., First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, Texas and Lebanon Baptist Church of Roswell, Ga. Over the years he served his churches as Sunday school teacher, deacon and/or trustee. Myron also helped lead the chapel service ministry at Washington Woods in Midland, Mich. for 19 years. He helped with the founding of the Brazosport Christian School, serving as treasurer in its early years. He was also a frequent blood donor.



Myron enjoyed using his accounting skills to serve others from the unborn to the elderly, including both the Pregnancy Resource Center and Cleveland Manor of Midland, Mich. Additionally, he assisted widows with their tax returns.



Family was extremely important to Myron. He enjoyed smoking briskets and having hot dog roasts in the backyard for family gatherings. He loved to play cribbage, birdwatch, flower garden and work with wood. He was known for his sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed his children and grandchildren. Among his and Jean's favorite places to visit were locations that displayed the beauty of God's creation and historical sites.



In 2014, Myron and Jean relocated to Roswell, Ga., after his diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. He was a faithful and loving man who handled his illness with humility, integrity and courage.



He will be greatly missed.



Myron was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane (Preston) Scholten; and his two nephews, Dean Scholten and Darwin Scholten.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, Jean, are his children, Kathy (Jeff) Sturgis of Roswell, Ga.; Paul (Johanna) Preston of Midland, Mich. and David (Dana) Preston of Omaha, Neb.; and grandchildren, Jed (Joanna) Sturgis, Katie Sturgis, Laura Sturgis, Caleb (Madison) Sturgis, Becky Sturgis, Joe Sturgis, Nina Preston and Seth Preston.



The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Lebanon Baptist Church, Roswell, Ga., followed by a private burial at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.



In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that contributions or gifts be given in Myron's memory to Gideons International, Capstone Hospice in Peachtree Corners, Ga.; or Magnolia Place of Roswell, Ga.

