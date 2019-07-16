Nancy Ann (Srock) Kunish, 83, of Midland, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born Sept. 27, 1935, in Detroit, daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Wenderski) Srock. Nancy grew up in Detroit, graduating from McKenzie High School. After high school, she graduated from Mercy School of Nursing and became a registered nurse.



On March 2, 1957, she married Donald Kunish in Detroit. They had five children. The most important thing to Nancy was her love for her family. Nancy was an active member of Assumption of the B.V.M. Catholic Church.



She is survived by her children, Mark (Joan) Kunish of Lexington, Ky., Wade Kunish of Midland, Lynn Whitfield of Rockford, Anne (Jack) Miller of Lake Isabella, and Aimy Germain of Lakeview; grandchildren, Derek Kunish, Jared Kunish, Nichole Kunish, Amy (Andy) Lorenz, Travis Whitfield, Lauren Whitfield, Jayne Miller, Tony Germain, and Ellie (Blaine) Guy; as well as four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kunish; grandson, Scott Miller; and her two brothers and their spouses.



The funeral Liturgy will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Assumption of the B.V.M. Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Griffin as celebrant. Rite of Committal will take place in Vinewood Cemetery in Edmore later in the afternoon. Nancy's family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Assumption of the B.V.M. Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.