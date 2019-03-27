Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born on January 7, 1924 in Rankin, Illinois, Nancy grew up in Chatham, Illinois, the daughter of Harold I. Tice and Lillian Warner Tice. She had one sister, Helen Marie Tice Fahs, of Farmington, New Mexico, who preceded her in death. Nancy graduated from Chatham High School, attended Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois, and graduated from the



Nancy married Walter Bernard Trapp on December 22, 1946, and they were married for 67 loving years before he passed away in 2013. Together, they raised three girls, Julie, Carolee, and Marybeth in Midland, Michigan, where Walter was a chemist at the Dow Chemical Company. When the girls were in high school and college, Nancy taught 7th Grade English at Jefferson Intermediate School for eight years.



Nancy was an active member of Midland's First United Methodist Church, a Brownie Scout leader, and a 50-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She loved to garden, and her beautiful rose gardens were her pride and joy. She could often be found on the golf course or tennis courts, where she was competitive by nature, but always a good sport. She was a devoted fan of college sports, particularly football and basketball, and participated every year in our family NCAA March Madness pool. Her great love of reading continued all her life. Even into her nineties, it was a challenge to keep her Kindle loaded with enough books to satisfy her unending appetite for good literature. Nancy was also an enthusiastic and skillful bridge player, who rarely forgot a single card played.



When Walter retired from Dow in 1986, they moved to Prescott, Arizona, where they lived for 16 years. In 2002, they moved to Givens Estates in Asheville, North Carolina. After Walter's death, Nancy eventually moved back to Midland, MI to be closer to family, first to Independence Village and later to Riverside Place.



Nancy is lovingly remembered by her daughters: Julie Gramblin (Pete Sanchirico) of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, Carolee Rolf (Fred) of Midland, Michigan, and Marybeth Eilerson of Richmond, Virginia. She is also survived by four grandsons: Christopher Rolf (Lori), Michael Gramblin (Meg), Nick Eilerson, and Travis Eilerson. She had 4 great grandchildren, Mark, Luke, and Lilly Gramblin, and Thaddeus Rolf.



The family would like to express our deep appreciation to all the staff at Riverside Place Apartments, Heartland Hospice, and all the private duty caregivers for the loving care they provided Nancy.



Her ashes will rest next to her beloved husband Walter's, in the Rose Garden of the First United Methodist Church in Midland, Michigan. A Memorial Service to honor Nancy will be held there this summer at a date to be determined.



