Nancy Anne Boulton died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va. Nan was born on June 23, 1953 at Midland Hospital to Bruce and Margaret (Williams) Boulton. She graduated from Midland High School in 1971. After high school, she worked for several years at the Midland Holiday Inn as a hostess, making many lifelong friends and pursuing her degree in accounting. She graduated from Central Michigan University and held various positions in the accounting field, including Midland and Bay counties and the D.C. metro area.



Surviving Nancy are her brother, Richard (Curtis Huberman) Boulton; sister, Catherine (Thomas) Nemeth; sister-in-law, Joan Boulton; nephew, Peter Nemeth; and neices Marisa Boulton, Healther Boulton, and Mary (Peter) McConville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Bruce Boulton. In 1995 Nancy moved to the mid-Atlantic, living in Washington D.C. and then West Virginia with Richard and Curtis, who loved and cared for her when her health began to deteriorate.



She was whip smart, funny, opinionated and stubborn as a country mule - and we loved her and miss her.



The family will hold a memorial for Nancy in the spring - additional details will be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the at