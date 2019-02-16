Nancy Kay Hall, 75, of Midland, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born Aug. 11, 1943 in Bay City, daughter of the late Dale and Ruth (Green) Reed. She graduated from Midland High School and continued her education studying education at Ferris State University. On Aug. 28, 1968 she married Hugh Hall at First United Methodist Church in Midland. He preceded her in death in 2011. Nancy was employed by the Dow Corning Corp. as an office professional and as a manager at Abbey Roads Fashion on the Circle. She enjoyed investing in real estate, interior decorating, spending time with her dogs and meeting for euchre games at the Midland Community Center. Her true passion in life was being with her family, especially being a hockey grandma.
Surviving is her son and his spouse, Jason and Jennifer Hall; grandchildren, Angelina and Mark; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Reed.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Nancy will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. in Midland. Nancy's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Hall family in care of her son Jason or to gofundme.com/save-a-veteran-endowment-fund