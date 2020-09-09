1/1
Nancy Thornton
Nancy Thornton
Nancy Marie Thornton, 66, of Midland, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Health Center. She was born Sept. 26, 1953 in Lansing, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Genevieve (Bowers) Randolph. She was employed for many years as a cook around Midland, including Mullins and the Texan. Nancy was also employed as a nurse's aide for 10 years until her retirement. Nancy was a people person and she loved time spent with family and friends. It did not matter who you were, she would do anything to help you. She was always caring and compassionate. She loved a good card or Pogo game, having a happy hour with friends and family. She also had a passion for animals including horses and her cat and dog.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeremy (Andrea Miller) Thornton, Jason (Michelle) Thornton, Bandit (Hailey Hansel) Otto and Caleb Sian; grandchildren, Michael, Lucas, Harmony, Savannah, Jason II, Braden, Bryson and Paisley. Also surviving are her brothers, Scott (Tina) Randolph and David (Rebecca) Randolph; sister, Marilyn Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe and Fred; sister, Roseann; and significant other, Cliff Yak.
A private funeral service for Nancy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with burial to follow in Jerome Township Cemetery. Nancy's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Nancy's family in care of her son, Jason Thornton. Those wishing to live stream the service may do so via Nancy's obituary page at wswfh.com beginning at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be required during the visitation periods and at the funeral.



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 9, 2020.
