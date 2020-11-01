Nathan E. Poland
Nathan E. Poland, 85, of Midland, our beloved dad, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The son of the late Frank and Lydia Poland was born April 14, 1935 in Midland. He graduated from Midland High School and was a longtime member of Midland Baptist Church. Nathan enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also loved to collect guns, knives and depression glass. On June 4, 1955, he married the former Joyce Crall at First Baptist Church in Midland. They shared 63 years together before her passing in 2018.
Surviving are his children, Karen (Bart) Harbron of Midland, Douglas (Jori) Poland of Petoskey, Gary (April) Poland of Ohio and Marcelle (Pete) Simpson of Midland; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Sue Poland.
In addition to his parents and wife, Nathan was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Poland; and two grandchildren.
Visitation for Nathan will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. We do ask that visitors follow social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be private and interment will be next to his beloved wife in Pine Grove Cemetery in Fisherville. Those who wish to attend the service virtually may do so starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 either at First Baptist Church's Facebook page (@FBCMidlandMI) or on YouTube (FBC Midland, MI). Memorials in Nathan's name may be offered to Midland Baptist Church or to hospice. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com