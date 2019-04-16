Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ned Orville Sweebe. View Sign





Ned was born and raised in Midland and spent his childhood playing varsity sports for Midland High and helping his dad build houses and businesses across town. After high school, Ned served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He worked for the City of Midland for over 30 years, serving in many roles all over the county. Ned loved riding snowmobiles, motorcycles and boating on Wixom Lake. He enjoyed anything that went fast! His greatest pleasure in life was going for a long drive up north with his family and reminiscing on days past spent with family in the Grayling area.



Ned is survived by his children, Raelyn (Allen) Sweebe and Amanda (Jesse Kapff) Stryker and granddaughter, Kayla Mae Stryker. Ned was preceded in death by his siblings, Joanne, Yvonne Norton and Ted Sweebe.



A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Reith officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in his memory.



On line condolences may be left at Ned Orville Sweebe, 78, of Hope, passed away peacefully at home, April 15, 2019. He was born Feb. 2, 1941 to the late Orville and Norma (Howard) Sweebe. On June 26, 1965 he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Thomas and they had 51 wonderful years together before she preceded him in death on Aug. 17, 2016.Ned was born and raised in Midland and spent his childhood playing varsity sports for Midland High and helping his dad build houses and businesses across town. After high school, Ned served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He worked for the City of Midland for over 30 years, serving in many roles all over the county. Ned loved riding snowmobiles, motorcycles and boating on Wixom Lake. He enjoyed anything that went fast! His greatest pleasure in life was going for a long drive up north with his family and reminiscing on days past spent with family in the Grayling area.Ned is survived by his children, Raelyn (Allen) Sweebe and Amanda (Jesse Kapff) Stryker and granddaughter, Kayla Mae Stryker. Ned was preceded in death by his siblings, Joanne, Yvonne Norton and Ted Sweebe.A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Reith officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Smith -Miner Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Burial will take place a New Hope Cemetery. Please join the family for a luncheon from 2-3 p.m. prior to the visitation at the church on Thursday.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in his memory.On line condolences may be left at smithminer.com

Funeral Home Smith-Miner Funeral Home

2700 W Wackerly St

Midland , MI 48640

(989) 832-8844 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close