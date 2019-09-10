Nellie M. (Plantz) Sirrine, 92, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Midland, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Toni and Trish House in Auburn with her family by her side. The daughter of the late Fredrick and Alice (Dasen) Plantz was born in Flint on June 28, 1927 where she was raised and educated. On April 19, 1947 in Midland, Nellie married Wilford C. Sirrine and after 70 years of marriage he passed away on Nov. 11, 2017. Nellie was a devout member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lakeland, Fla. She enjoyed playing the organ and playing golf with her husband.
Surviving are her daughters, Candice (the Rev. Paul) Weber of Marquette, Cynthia (Stephen) Shead of Orange City, Fla.; grandchildren, Shawn, Susan, Shelley, Sarah, Scott and Nathan; many great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Humpert; her sisters-in-law, Sharon (Richard Waite), and Barb (Larry, deceased) Sirrine.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nellie was preceded in death by her infant son, Douglas Clare Sirrine.
Funeral services for Mrs. Sirrine will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with her son-in-law, the Rev. Paul Weber officiating. Burial will follow in Homer Township Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Nellie's name may be offered to Christ Lutheran Church, 2715 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805 or to Toni and Trish House in Auburn. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com