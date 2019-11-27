Nelson Leo Root, 55, of Midland, died Saturday evening, Nov. 23, 2019 at his home. He was born Feb. 14, 1964 in Jackson, son of Eva Elaine (Engle) Root and the late Fred Amos Root. Nelson grew up in Midland and in 1983 began working as a maintenance man for Tom McCann. Over the next 35 years the two worked together and Tom became like a father to Nelson as well as a close friend. He was an extremely kind and generous man who would help everyone in need whether friend or stranger. Nelson was known as "The Man" because you could always count on him to be there. He always made sure his friends and family were taken care of before caring for himself. Nelson was the life of the party and had a heart of gold that will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Eva Root; children, Shasta (Brian) Parent and Josh Root; grandchildren, Tyler James Parent, Jordan Jayler Root, and Alexa Jaylynn Jarson; and his fiancée, Rae Lynn Fettinger. Nelson is also survived by his siblings, Dale Root, Sandy Root, Fred (Debbie) Root Jr., Wanda Root, Steve Root and Jim Root. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services for Nelson will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. His family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Cancer Services, 400 Ashman St., Suite 200, Midland, MI 48640.